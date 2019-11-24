Tom Brady remains confused about the failure of his clock-killing throw to kill the clock

November 24, 2019
For the second time this weekend, an NFL team clinging to a slim lead with five of seconds left on the clock and facing fourth down opted to throw the ball away in order to kill the remaining time. It worked for the Texans on Thursday; it didn’t work for the Patriots on Sunday.

Tom Brady took the snap and heaved it out of bonds, intending to send it flying high enough that the final five seconds elapsed between the moment the ball was snapped and the moment the ball landed.

But it didn’t. The clock stopped before the ball was touched by a Marine who got a hand on it just before it struck the ground.

“I don’t know,” Brady told reporters after the game. “I don’t know. I couldn’t figure it out. I’ve never seen that before.”

Brady accurately said that the ball was still in the air when the clock stopped.

“Everyone says a Patriot gets advantages,” Brady said. “I don’t know about that.”

He can ponder it while polishing his six Super Bowl rings, and while further contemplating a 10-1 start that could be laying the foundation for a seventh.

  10. Despite what happened there, I thought they should have handed off to a RB, and have him retreat toward their own end-zone, and just run around for the five seconds. I thought that was what they would do.

  11. If they would have taken delay of game penalties on 2nd and 3rd down instead of snapping the ball and taking a timeout with 1 second on the play clock, there would have been 3 seconds on the play clock not five. Stop complaining and manage the clock better

  12. They do get a lot of breaks. A mysterious tripping penalty and a bad holding call against the Cowboys on 3rd down conversions, handed the Patriots the game.

  15. Should have burned more time on 1st down. But yeah, the clock was a little weird on 4th down.

  16. If they would have taken delay of game penalties on 2nd and 3rd down

    =====

    The clock starts again in this situation on a punt, as BB showed the world.

    I am not sure that it does on a regular play.

  17. I don’t root for either team, in fact, I’ve hated Dallas for decades. That said, the ghost tripping call on Dallas at the end of the game saved New England. That’s why people say you get the calls, Tom.

  18. killerquails says:
    November 24, 2019 at 9:25 pm
    New England beat a poorly prepared cowboy team.

    ———–

    So what’s changed over the past two decades?

  19. Oh, whoop-dee-doo!
    Some big deal call against your team.
    Complain when a call like that costs you the game, Bub.
    Otherwise, you sound like you think that an insignificant call against your team can offset the major calls you get in your team’s favor.

  20. The delay of game thing like against the Jets only works if the other team declines the penalty, the Cowboys would have accepted the free five yards. Otherwise, the time it took to run a handoff took off more seconds than just taking repeated delay of games.

    There were five seconds left when the last play was snapped, the play clock was slightly slow to start which is acceptable, but then it looks like they stopped the game clock when the ball went out of bounds instead of when it touched something, because they definitely stopped it at one second left when the ball was still high in the air out of view.

  23. While on the subject of bad officiating, how about that New England game at Denver in the snow in 2015? Gronk got mauled all night, no calls. Broncos get a cheap defensive holding that negated a game sealing sack. New England loses game and home field advantage in a tiebreaker.

    Or, how about that game at Carolina in 2013 when Luke tackled the receiver in the end zone on the final play? Refs threw a flag and picked it up. New England lost home field by a game that year. Stuff happens both ways.


  25. New England has 6 super bowl wins in 17 seasons because of the refs. OK, that explains it.”

    Not at all – they’ve been amazing.

    But it’s basically a fact that dynasties usually get favorable officiating. Kobe’s Lakers, the Steelers, ’90’s Cowboys, etc.

    It’s like a heavyweight fight, where a challenger can’t win on points, he has to knock the champ out. Contenders can’t just beat the Pats – they have to overcome some bad officiating usually, as well.

