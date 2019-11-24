Two Derrick Henry TDs in 16 seconds put Titans up 28-3

Getty Images

The rout is on in Nashville.

Running back Derrick Henry scored two touchdowns 16 seconds apart and the Titans are up 28-3 over the Jaguars with just over 10 minutes left to play in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

The first score came a play after the Titans forced a Jaguars punt and conjured up memories of Henry’s huge 2018 game against the Jaguars. He went 74 yards instead of 99 yards this time, but fit in a stiff arm similar to the ones he used to help himself to that monster gain last year.

Michael Walker fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Daren Bates recovered the ball on Jacksonville’s 7-yard-line. Henry bulled through the Jacksonville defense one play later and the Titans have a huge lead to protect over the final 25 minutes.