Washington wins an ugly one over Detroit

The less said the better about quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Jeff Driskel today in Washington, but in the end Haskins led his team into field goal range and eked out a 19-16 win.

Haskins, Washington’s first-round pick, has still not done nearly enough to prove he’s the long-term franchise quarterback. He managed to complete just 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, against a bad Lions pass defense. But on this day, that was enough.

The Lions got a three-interception game from Driskel, who was effective running the ball but not passing it. Detroit has gone from a mediocre team when Matthew Stafford was healthy to a bad team without Stafford.

The win improves Washington’s record to 2-9 and probably takes them out of contention for the first overall pick in the draft. The loss drops Detroit to 3-7-1 and raises questions about the job security of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia.