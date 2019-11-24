Washington wins an ugly one over Detroit

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 24, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
The less said the better about quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Jeff Driskel today in Washington, but in the end Haskins led his team into field goal range and eked out a 19-16 win.

Haskins, Washington’s first-round pick, has still not done nearly enough to prove he’s the long-term franchise quarterback. He managed to complete just 13 of 29 passes for 156 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception, against a bad Lions pass defense. But on this day, that was enough.

The Lions got a three-interception game from Driskel, who was effective running the ball but not passing it. Detroit has gone from a mediocre team when Matthew Stafford was healthy to a bad team without Stafford.

The win improves Washington’s record to 2-9 and probably takes them out of contention for the first overall pick in the draft. The loss drops Detroit to 3-7-1 and raises questions about the job security of Lions General Manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia.

16 responses to “Washington wins an ugly one over Detroit

  5. HAHAHA Hapless VS Helpless Bowl

    Detroit Football… making Washington look GOOD!!! Priceless

    Quinn and Patricia…. Decimators of Defense…

    The ONLY starter missing from this fiasco is Stafford… let that sink in Martha.

    Continuing Ford Football ineptitude… 10 more years… 10 more years… 10 more years.

  6. Isn’t it interesting how much the better Patriot D got… when they offloaded Patricia to Detroit.

    Not an accident.

    Quinn is a football pinhead. Go home man… just go home.

  8. For the love of God, Martha Ford, will you PLEASE fire Bob Quinn.

    This Patriots West Experiment has failed miserably. Throw the fans a Thanksgiving Day bone, we deserve better!

  9. The Lions organization deserves everything they get with the Ford’s family at the helm. Go back to sleep Martha….

  10. Not a franchise QB yet???? Give the guy a chance. He has what? 3 starts? It takes at least years before a guy learns the NFL game. Occasionally there’s a savant, like Mahommes. Give the guy a break!

  11. Looks like Dwayne Haskins is continuing the LONNNGGGG tradition of Ohio State QB’s becoming draft busts in the NFL, Washington just happens to be the only team dumb enough to use a 1st round pick on an Ohio State QB.

  12. catquick says:
    November 24, 2019 at 4:29 pm
    Not a franchise QB yet???? Give the guy a chance. He has what? 3 starts? It takes at least years before a guy learns the NFL game. Occasionally there’s a savant, like Mahommes. Give the guy a break!
    ———————————————–

    And in those 3 games he hasn’t looked the part or like he belongs at all and definitely hasn’t looked like a 1st round draft pick!!! If you’re picked in the top half of the 1st round of the NFL Draft you should at least look competent and have several flash’s of high level play throughout multiple starts by now. Look at his peers who were also chosen in the 1st round of the draft, Kyler Murray is playing at an extremely high level despite being a rookie QB, Daniel Jones looks pretty good but turns the ball over to much but you can see why both teams drafted those QB’s. The only thing Haskins resembles is an NFL Draft bust.

  13. I have no dog in this race, but personally? I’m glad Haskins got his first win. OK – it wasn’t pretty, but so what? Everyone’s gotta start some time. It will give the boy some more experience and do his confidence a world of good. Put the slings and arrows away and let’s wait and see if he kicks on from this.

  14. Haskins, Washington’s first-round pick, has still not done nearly enough to prove he’s the long-term franchise quarterback.

    A little premature don’t you think? He’s started three games. Also, his offensive line is absolutely terrible. They don’t even try to block and when Haskins talked to them last week they laughed in his face. I don’t think it’s fair to judge Haskins a bust after just three games especially when you consider how bad that team is. Maybe Haskins can inspire the rest of his offensive players to actually exert some effort now after winning this game.

    It would be hard for any rookie, and most starting QBs to do anything with this team. you can put all the makeup on the pig you want but it’s still a pig.

  15. Brett Favre’s first completion in the NFL was .. to himself.

    Give these guys a break.

    It’s not where you came from, it’s where you’re going.

    This pro game is tough and these guys need time to learn it.

  16. NFL-Goodell it is way past time make those walking talking inbred turds, the Ford family SELL THE TEAM SELL THE TEAM, THE FORDS DON’T DESERVE TO PUNISH MICHIGANIANS ANY LONGER SELL THE TEAM, SELL THE TEAM, SELL THE TEAM!!!

