Week 12 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Buccaneers at Falcons

Buccaneers: LB Anthony Nelson, CB M.J. Stewart, CB Mazzi Wilkins, LB Kahzin Daniels, G Aaron Stinnie, T Jerald Hawkins, TE Jordan Leggett

Falcons: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, S Kemal Ishmael

Broncos at Bills

Broncos: LB Justin Hollins, T Ju’Wuan James, WR Juwann Winfree, CB Cyrus Jones, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Calvin Anderson, DL Jonathan Harris

Bills: DB Siran Neal, T Ty Nsekhe, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Duke Williams, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ike Boettger, DT Vincent Taylor,

Giants at Bears

Giants: TE Evan Engram, TE Rhett Ellison

Bears: LB Danny Trevathan, TE Adam Shaheen, CB Duke Shelley, OL Alex Bars, DL Abdullah Anderson, TE Bradley Sowell, WR Riley Ridley

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, RB James Conner

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, TE Drew Sample, T Andre Smith, OL Fred Johnson, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel

Dolphins at Browns

Dolphins:

Browns: S Eric Murray, DE Olivier Vernon

Panthers at Saints

Panthers:

Saints: G Andrus Peat, CB Marshon Lattimore, WR Deonte Harris, RB Zach Line

Raiders at Jets

Raiders: T David Sharpe

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley, CB Darryl Roberts, S Matthias Farley, LB Paul Worrilow, CB Nate Hairston, DE Jordan Willis and C Leo Koloamatangi

Seahawks at Eagles

Seahawks:

Eagles: T Lane Johnson, WR Alshon Jeffery, RB Jordan Howard, WR Nelson Agholor, G Nate Herbig, DE Shareef Miller, QB Nate Sudfeld

Lions at Washington

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, DE Trey Flowers, CB Rashaan Melvin, C Frank Ragnow, DL Da’Shawn Hand, S Tracy Walker, CB Jamal Agnew

Washington: