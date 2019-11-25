Andy Reid optimistic Tyreek Hill can play this week

Getty Images

The Chiefs had Week 12 off, which meant that wide receiver Tyreek Hill didn’t have to miss a game due to the hamstring injury he suffered in Mexico City last Monday night.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked about Hill’s status for this week’s game against the Raiders in his first visit with reporters since returning from the bye. Reid said upcoming practices will provide a firm answer regarding Hill’s availability, but he’s optimistic that the Chiefs will have Hill for the AFC West matchup.

“I think he’ll be all right. We’ll see how it goes,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com.

The Raiders had a chance to pull even with the Chiefs by beating the Jets on Sunday, but their 34-3 loss gives the Chiefs a chance to move to the brink of winning another division title by beating Oakland at home. Having Hill on hand would help them get that result.