Bryan Bulaga apparently avoids serious injury

Given his history — and the beating they were taking — there was immediate concern about Packers right tackle Byran Bulaga.

But it appears the Packers avoided the worst news, though he could still miss some time.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Bulaga did not reinjure the right ACL which he tire in 2017. He could still miss a few games but they anticipate he’ll be back before the end of the regular season.

Bulaga was immediately ruled out after leaving the game in the first quarter, and his absence certainly didn’t help in a 37-8 loss.

The 49ers sacked Aaron Rodgers five times, and held him to 104 yards passing before he was pulled for the final five minutes.