Carson Wentz has a “little bruise” on hand, set to practice and play this week

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had his right hand x-rayed during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and head coach Doug Pederson said at his postgame press conference that he’d go for further tests.

On Monday, Pederson provided an update on the quarterback’s condition. Pederson said at a press conference that Wentz has “a little bruise” on his throwing hand.

Pederson said that Wentz is day-to-day, but is expected to practice this week and play against the Dolphins next Sunday.

The injury would have been a handy excuse for Wentz to use as explanation for a poor game, but the quarterback didn’t go that route. He said after the 17-9 loss that the injury didn’t affect his play, which means the Eagles have a lot to do to get their offense on track this week.