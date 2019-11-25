Chargers designate Derwin James to return from IR

Getty Images

It appears the Chargers will have both their safeties back in the lineup Sunday.

After designating Adrian Phillips to return from injured reserve 10 days ago, the Chargers did the same for Derwin James on Monday.

Phillips did not play in his first game back on the 53-player roster, but coach Anthony Lynn said Monday that Phillips has a better chance of playing this week.

Lynn said the Chargers would see how James does this week before determining whether the All-Pro will play.

Both players were on the practice field Monday in a bonus practice day following their bye.

James and the team had targeted Sunday’s game against the Broncos as his return to game action.

James underwent surgery on his right foot Aug. 22 and has yet to play this season.

James, a first-round choice in 2018, injured his foot on an interception in a joint practice against the Saints. He originally had the stress fracture of the fifth metatarsal heading into his sophomore season at Florida State.