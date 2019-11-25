Chargers promote Tevaughn Campbell to take Michael Davis’ roster spot

Getty Images

The Chargers promoted Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad, Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Chargers had an open roster spot after placing cornerback Michael Davis on the suspended list Monday. The league suspended Davis two games for a violation of the substance abuse policy.

It marks the second time this season the Chargers have called up Campbell. He has never played in a regular-season NFL game.

Campbell signed with the Jets this offseason after four years in the CFL. He initially joined the Chargers practice squad in September.