Colts bring back tight end Ross Travis

Getty Images

The Colts brought back a familiar face at tight end, to replace Eric Ebron.

Via Mike Chappell of Fox59.com, the Colts have re-signed tight end Ross Travis.

He was in camp with them this summer and released at final cuts. He played four games for the Colts in 2017, catching two passes for 33 yards. He missed last season after tearing his ACL in the preseason finale. He was with the Chiefs for parts of 2015 and 2016.

They needed a fill-in, with the news that Ebron was headed to injured reserve because of ankle problems that have bothered him all season.