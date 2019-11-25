Colts sign tight end Matt Lengel

Getty Images

It apparently takes two tight ends to replace Eric Ebron.

The Colts placed Ebron on injured reserve earlier Monday, announcing they signed tight end Ross Travis. They announced Monday night they signed free agent tight end Matt Lengel, too.

Lengel has appeared in 18 career games with two starts. He has played with the Patriots (2016), Browns (2017) and Bengals (2018).

Lengel has made five receptions for 39 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

He originally signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2015.