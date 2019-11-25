Cowboys-Patriots game draws massive TV ratings

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ annual Thanksgiving Day game frequently ranks as the NFL’s most-watched regular-season game. But their game against the Bills on Thursday will have a hard time topping what the Cowboys-Patriots drew Sunday.

The game received a 19.5 overnight rating and a 40 share nationally. That’s tied for the highest rating for any regular-season NFL game on any network since 2007, according to Fox Sports.

It tied for the most-watched Fox broadcast since 1996.

The Patriots’ 13-9 victory over the the Cowboys was the most-watched event on television since the Academy Awards in February, according to Sports Media Watch. It was the most watched sporting event since the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Boston was the top-rated market for Sunday’s game with a 42.6 rating and 67 share. The game got a 32.5/62 in the Dallas market.

Unfortunately for the NFL, the teams will not meet again in the regular season for another four years.