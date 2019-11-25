Damontre Moore broke his forearm

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Damontre Moore will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced on Monday that Moore has been placed on injured reserve after breaking his forearm in Sunday night’s win over the Packers. Moore signed with the team two weeks ago when Ronald Blair went on injured reserve and had five tackles and a forced fumble in two games.

“I can’t tell you how impressed we were,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We didn’t know he had a broken forearm until after my press conference yesterday. The guy didn’t tell anybody because he didn’t know it was broken.”

The 49ers are expected to promote defensive lineman Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad. He played nine games for the Lions last season.