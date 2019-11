Getty Images

Donald Penn wasn’t on Washington’s injury report last week, but he didn’t start.

Geron Christian instead started at left tackle.

Penn ended up playing 44 of 60 snaps.

Interim coach Bill Callahan told JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com that Penn didn’t start for a disciplinary issue. Callahan added that “everything has been resolved” with Penn.

Callahan declined to cite the specific issue.