Doug Marrone not considering a return to Gardner Minshew

Losing three straight games is never a good thing and it’s a particularly bad thing when you get blown out in each of the games.

That’s where the Jaguars find themselves on Monday. They’ve been outscored 101-36 during their current losing streak and the last two losses have come since quarterback Nick Foles returned to the lineup in place of Gardner Minshew.

After Sunday’s game, head coach Doug Marrone said there haven’t been thoughts of reversing course at quarterback in hopes of sparking a turnaround on the scoreboard.

“We got to figure it out with the guys we have,” Marrone said, via Jacksonville.com. “You got to keep fighting. You got to keep trying. If you just say, ‘Hey, we’re going to get it corrected and you keep things the same.’ I can’t live like that. That’s not how I live my life. I don’t believe in that. It’s very difficult. We’re going to go back, look again and probably try to find something else. Because obviously, what we’ve been doing hasn’t worked.”

Changing quarterbacks might not be in the cards for the Jaguars and it might not matter given how bad the defense has been recently. A change in defensive coordinators doesn’t sound likely either, but changing head coaches will likely be up for consideration if things continue to play out the same way over the final five weeks of the year.