Drew Lock could be activated, may even start

Getty Images

The Broncos have taken their time with rookie quarterback Drew Lock this year.

But when your entire team gains 134 yards in a game, everything is on the table.

Via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said that Lock could “possibly” be activated this week, and “possibly” even start Sunday against the Chargers.

Lock has resumed practicing after beginning the season on injured reserve because of a broken thumb. Last week, Fangio said it wasn’t necessary for Lock’s long-term development to play this season.

Perhaps something he saw Sunday against the Bills changed his mind. Starting quarterback Brandon Allen completed 10-of-25 passes for 82 yards, on a windy day against a good defense.

Of course, there’s a reasonable case to be made that starting Lock at this point might not be in Lock’s best interest, much less the team’s.