Dwayne Haskins’ selfie friend thought it was a classy gesture

AP

Interim Washington coach Bill Callahan might have been the only one angry at Dwayne Haskins yesterday. Well, him and some old cranks on the internet.

But Haskins at least made a few fans happy by missing the final kneel-down of the game to take a selfie, and judging by the attendance at FedEx Field yesterday, they need all they can get.

“I don’t laugh at it,” Callahan said, via the Washington Post. “I’m happy we won. We’ll address that.”

But Jaime López-Verduzco, the guy who offered the rookie quarterback the chance to take a picture, saw it differently.

“For it being his first win outside of college, and him being so young, it’s completely within the lines of what you would expect for him to feel and how he should act,” López-Verduzco said. ”This just shows that Dwayne is very in touch with his fans, and it also says a lot about his character, if he’s willing to share such a special moment with the people who support him and the team.”

That’s another way to look at it, but if Callahan is looking to wage war on fun in the name of professionalism, he might have a hard time mustering support.

“We got the win,” right tackle Morgan Moses said. “I don’t care.”

Former quarterback Joe Theismann did, playing the role of old man yelling at cloud.

How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 24, 2019

Of course, there is little Washington has done on or off the field this year to suggest that “unprofessional and wrong” isn’t just how they roll there.