Eric Ebron had hoped to push back surgery to the offseason

Getty Images

Colts tight end Eric Ebron was hoping to finish the season, despite ankle pain that began before the season did.

However, Ebron said on social media that the pain became “unbearable.”

Ebron ends his season with 31 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns, while being limited to 42.5 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

“Unfortunately, I have been dealing with an ankle injury since the beginning of the season,” Ebron wrote. “Up to this point, the team and i have done everything in our power to manage the pain and get me out there each and every week. My goal was to push off surgery until the offseason, but at this point, the pain became unbearable and I can no longer give my team and the fans a worthwhile version of myself. Although I am sad that my season has to come to an end, I am anxious to begin the recovery process so I can come back next season healthier and better than ever!”

Ebron becomes a free agent in March but has said many times he hopes to return to Indianapolis.