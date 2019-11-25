Jabrill Peppers has a transverse process fracture

Getty Images

The Giants ran their losing streak to seven games in Chicago on Sunday and they probably aren’t going to have safety Jabrill Peppers around to help them try to snap it against the Packers this week.

The team announced that Peppers have a transverse process fracture in his back. Peppers was injured on a kickoff return in the first half of Sunday’s 19-14 loss to the Bears and said he was going for an MRI.

It was initially referred to as a hip injury, but the tests have cleared up exactly what sent Peppers to the bench. While the Giants did not say how long Peppers will be out, it seems likely he’ll miss a chunk of time.

The Giants also announced that wide receiver Golden Tate has been diagnosed with a concussion. He was injured while catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the game.