Jaguars sign Carl Davis, waive C.J. Board

Getty Images

The Jaguars kicked off the week with a roster move.

The team announced that they have signed defensive tackle Carl Davis to their 53-man roster. Wide receiver C.J. Board was waived in a corresponding move.

Jacksonville is the third team to employ Davis this year. He spent the offseason and summer with the Browns, but failed to make the cut at the end of August. He signed with the Colts in mid-October and appeared in one game before being waived earlier this month.

Davis played 28 games for the Ravens in 2016 and 2017 before moving on to Cleveland in 2018. He has 31 tackles and a half-sack over the course of his career.

Board had one catch for 23 yards in two games this season.