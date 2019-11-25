Jameis Winston reaches 100 career turnovers

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston turned in one of his better performances on Sunday, but he also threw two interceptions, and in the process reached an ugly career landmark: 100 turnovers.

Winston has now thrown 78 interceptions and lost 22 fumbles in his five-year career, and his total of 100 turnovers is easily the most of any NFL player since Winston entered the league in 2015.

In fact, Winston has both thrown the most interceptions and fumbled the most times (49, of which 27 were recovered by the Buccaneers and 22 recovered by their opponents) of any player in the NFL since the start of the 2015 season.

Winston makes enough big plays, as he did in Sunday’s win over the Falcons, that the Buccaneers may just decide to stick with him into 2020 and beyond. But until he cuts down on the interceptions and fumbles, he’s never going to be the player the Buccaneers thought he was when they took him with the first overall pick in the 2015 draft.