Jerry Jones’ Tuesday radio segment looms large over Jason Garrett

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vented multiple frustrations regarding coach Jason Garrett after Sunday’s loss to the Patriots. Jones is next scheduled to speak regarding All Things Cowboys on Tuesday, during the first of his twice-per-week appearances on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

It’s appointment listening. It always is, but this Tuesday it will be more than usual, because Jones undoubtedly will be asked about his comments regarding the connection between coaching and the team’s inability to beat quality teams.

If Jones backs off, that’s somewhat good news for Garrett. If Jones echoes his criticisms of Garrett and the coaching staff, that’s very bad news for Garrett, raising real questions not only as to whether Jones already has decided to move on from Garrett after the season ends but also as to whether Jones could make a move before the end of the season, in order to give someone like Kris Richard a chance to audition for the job.

Nine years ago, Garrett was the heir apparent to Wade Phillips. This time around, there isn’t one. But if Jones decides that Garrett will be gone after the season ends, why not give Richard a chance to earn the job while on the job?

Regardless, things aren’t looking good for Garrett. Things will look even worse if the Cowboys fail in their latest attempt on Tuesday to beat a team with a winning record.