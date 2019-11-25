Jimmy Garoppolo’s mid-game pep talk apparently worked

Getty Images

Their defense was making it easy for them, but the 49ers took a moment to catch up.

And it might have been some words from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that got their attention.

They were fortunate enough to be gifted a short field for their first touchdown, but then punted on three of their next four possessions, scratching up a field goal on the other.

“I think my favorite thing in the game was — I think it was after our third drive, we scored right away then had two three-and-outs that weren’t very good,” tight end George Kittle said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Jimmy got the whole offense together and was like, ‘Hey! You got to play with intensity. Our defense is playing their a–es off. We just got to take advantage of those opportunities they are giving us. Because Aaron Rodgers is one heck of Hall of Fame quarterback and we can’t give him the opportunity to come back and beat us.’

“So that was really awesome then everything after that just kind of took off.”

As speeches go, it falls well short of Knute Rockne, but it apparently worked.

Garoppolo hit a couple of big plays (a 42-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel and a 61-yarder to Kittle), and they polished off what could be an easy 37-8 win over the Packers.