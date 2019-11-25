Kyle Shanahan: Meant a lot to have George Kittle back

Getty Images

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder and that appears to have been the case for the 49ers when it comes to tight end George Kittle.

Kittle missed two games with knee and ankle injuries before returning for Sunday night’s game against the Packers. He said it took him a little bit of time to get his feet under him, but all was well before too much time passed.

Kittle caught all six passes thrown his way, scored a 61-yard touchdown and gained 129 yards overall. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear how happy he was to have Kittle back after the 37-8 win.

“I was going to mess with you, but he means a ton,” Shanahan said at his postgame press conference. “You guys all know that. It was hard without him and to have him back tonight, obviously what he did in the pass game. But, what he does in the run game is equally as important. It was great to have him out there.”

Shanahan also provided a bit more detail about the nature of Kittle’s ankle injury. Shanahan said Kittle chipped a bone “like a piece of tree bark came off” a few weeks ago and that he’s able to play as long as he’s able to tolerate the pain. Kittle did a fine job of that on Sunday and the 49ers will hope that remains the case in Baltimore next weekend.