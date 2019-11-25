Lamar Jackson throws five touchdowns as Ravens roll to 45-6 win over Rams

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson‘s MVP candidacy added another significant performance to its resume Monday night in Los Angeles.

Jackson tossed five touchdown passes as the Baltimore Ravens scored touchdowns on all six drives of the game with Jackson at quarterback in a 45-6 romp over the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson only needed 20 pass attempts to put five touchdowns on the board for Baltimore. Jackson was 15 of 20 for 169 yards with two touchdown passes to Marquise Brown and Willie Snead IV and a fifth touchdown pass to Mark Ingram. Jackson also rushed for 95 yards on eight carries and Ingram added 111 yards on 15 attempts with a touchdown on the ground as the Ravens racked up 480 yards against the Rams.

Meanwhile, the Rams went three-and-out on their first two possessions and were quickly staring at a 14-0 hole. Two drives inside the Baltimore 30-yard line stalled out as the Rams settled for a pair of Greg Zuerlein field goals while the Ravens continued to put the ball in the end zone.

Jackson finally got relieved early in the fourth quarter after his final touchdown pass to Snead gave the Ravens a 42-6 lead. Robert Griffin III played the rest of the game for Baltimore with Jackson’s job accomplished. It’s the second time this season Jackson has tossed five touchdowns in a game along with the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Marcus Peters intercepted Jared Goff in his return to Los Angeles and Jimmy Smith added an interception as well in the closing minutes.

Los Angeles was out-gained by a 480-221 margin on the night as the high-powered 2018 Rams offense appears to be a distant memory. Goff completed 26 of 37 passes for 212 yards with the two interceptions and Todd Gurley was held to 22 yards on six carries in the landslide.