Marlon Mack out again this week

Colts running back Marlon Mack had hand surgery last week and he’s not going to be ready to return to the lineup this week.

Head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that Mack will not play against the Titans in Week 13. It will be the second game that Mack has missed since suffering the injury in a Week 11 win over the Jaguars.

The Colts ran the ball well in Mack’s absence against the Texans last Thursday night, although it didn’t help them win the game. Jonathan Williams had 26 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown while Nyheim Hines ran nine times for 51 yards.

That duo will carry the load again this week in a game that will push the winner into much better position for a run a division title over the final four weeks of the season.