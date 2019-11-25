Matt LaFleur calls Packers effort on Sunday night “unacceptable”

Getty Images

The Packers opened up their November schedule with a trip to California that saw them get outplayed by a home team that featured someone named Bosa playing a leading role in their pass rush.

Sunday night found the Packers back in California getting blown out by a team with a Bosa playing a leading role in the pass rush. It was Nick Bosa and the 49ers rather than Joey Bosa and the Chargers this time and the 37-8 loss left Packers head coach Matt LaFleur unable to dress up an abysmal performance.

LaFleur said neither the team’s plan nor its play was good enough on a day when they failed to gain 200 yards of offense.

“I’m disappointed in myself with how we got outcoached and we got outplayed,” LaFleur said. “The bottom line it’s unacceptable. We have to look at ourselves. There’s a lot to correct if we want to be the team we want to be.”

The Packers are still 8-3 and in good shape when it comes to making the playoffs, but, as Aaron Rodgers pointed out this week, the path through the NFC will likely require a win in Santa Clara. Sunday night showed Green Bay has a lot of work to do if they are going to get one.