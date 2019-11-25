Matt Skura carted off with leg injury

Getty Images

Matt Skura started his 36th consecutive game for the Ravens on Monday night. He played all 1,189 offensive snaps last season and had played all 700 snaps in the first 10 games this season.

The Ravens, though, are going to have to make do without their Iron Man center, who was injured on the 15th play Monday night.

Skura was carted off in the first quarter after Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers inadvertently rolled into Skura’s leg.

Undrafted free agent Patrick Mekari replaced Skura at center.

Lamar Jackson found Marquise Brown for an 18-yard touchdown on the play after Skura went out, giving the Ravens a 14-0 lead. Jackson and Brown connected for a 6-yard score for the first touchdown.

The Ravens had the same starting offensive line for every game this season.