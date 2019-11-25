Michael Thomas ahead of NFL record pace for catches in a season

Getty Images

In 2002, Colts receiver Marvin Harrison had 100 catches in the first 11 games of the year. No one has matched that since, until yesterday.

In the Saints’ 11th game of the season, Michael Thomas caught 10 more passes, putting him at 104 for the season. That’s the most ever in the first 11 games of any season.

And that’s also a record pace: Thomas is on pace to catch 151 passes this season, which would be an NFL record. Harrison caught 143 passes in 2002, which remains the NFL record.

Thomas’s 104 catches this season are 23 more than second-place DeAndre Hopkins, and his 1,242 yards this season are 171 more than second-place Chris Godwin. He’s been the NFL’s most productive receiver this season by a large margin, and he’s closing in on the most productive season for a receiver in NFL history.