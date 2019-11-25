NFL suspends free agent Max McCaffrey 10 games

Getty Images

The NFL suspended free agent Max McCaffrey for 10 weeks of this season. The league announced the suspension, which runs from Week Eight to Week 17 of this season, on its Saturday transactions report, Howard Balzer reports.

The receiver previously served a four-game suspension to begin the 2018 season when he also was a free agent.

The 49ers cut him Aug. 3.

McCaffrey entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Duke in 2016 and has spent time with the Raiders, Packers, Saints, Jaguars and 49ers. He has one career catch for 4 yards in six NFL games.