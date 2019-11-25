Panthers fear Dontari Poe tore his quad

Getty Images

The Panthers lost to the Saints on Sunday and they may have lost defensive tackle Dontari Poe for the rest of the season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team fears Poe tore his quad during Sunday’s game. He’s having an MRI to confirm those suspicions and will head to injured reserve if the news isn’t better than expected.

Poe has played in every game for the Panthers this season, but was limited to 16 snaps on Sunday. He has 22 tackles and four sacks on the year.

Poe is under contract with Carolina for one more year. He’s set to make a $6 million base salary and will be due a $2.5 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2020 league year.