Panthers waive safety Rashaan Gaulden

There has been a firing in Charlotte, but it’s not the coach or the kicker or anything like that.

The Panthers announced they had waived safety Rashaan Gaulden, cutting the cord on their 2018 third-round pick.

Gaulden didn’t do himself any favors by being involved in a couple of special teams snafus in yesterday’s loss to the Saints, including an unnecessary roughness penalty for some pushing and shoving. He also ran into punt returner D.J. Moore, creating a turnover on a punt early in the game.

But the tweener from Tennessee had failed to win a serious role on defense despite being given many chances, which led them to eventually sign veteran free agent Tre Boston.