Lamar Jackson, Ravens are giving Rams a beat down, up 28-6 at halftime

The Rams aren’t the Rams of 2018. The Ravens on Monday night are the Ravens that have played like the best team in football most of the season.

The rout is on.

The Ravens lead the Rams 28-6 at halftime.

Baltimore scored touchdowns on all four first-half possessions, gaining 251 yards on 31 plays. They had scoring drives of 55, 61, 75 and 75.

Lamar Jackson has been perfect — and unstoppable — going 9-for-9 for 87 yards and three touchdowns and running for 80 yards on six carries.

Melvin Ingram has eight carries for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Marquise Brown has four catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns, and Willie Snead has one catch for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Rams have only 99 yards.

Jared Goff is 12-of-16 for 93 yards, and Todd Gurley has five carries for 19 yards.