Ravens score seventh opening-drive touchdown this season

Posted by Charean Williams on November 25, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
AP

The Ravens scored their seventh opening-drive touchdown of the season, the most in the NFL.

The Rams provided little resistance.

Baltimore forced a three-and-out on the Rams’ opening possession, and De'Anthony Thomas returned the punt 20 yards to set up the Ravens at their own 45.

Nine plays later, Baltimore was in the end zone as Lamar Jackson found rookie Marquise Brown for a 6-yard touchdown.

The Ravens got there by running the ball, though. They had seven runs, including on the first six plays. Melvin Ingram had four carries for 23 yards and Jackson two for 22.

Jackson was 2-for-2 passing for 11 yards with both passes going to Brown.

18 responses to “Ravens score seventh opening-drive touchdown this season

  4. The Rams are in trouble. I don’t just mean this game either. I was looking at schedules and there is a good chance that the Niners, Seattle, Packers, and Vikings all get to 11 wins which means you would need to be at least 11-5 to be in the hunt for the wildcard. They lose this and their season might be over. No shot they win their last 5. The bigger picture is that the Rams have holes, no money (after they sign Ramsey) and they have no good draft picks the next few years.

  6. Time to admit that Lame-Mar is a running back who throws the ball – throwing a TD pass does not make you a QB when you run as often as you complete a pass. And by being a running back, he is not an MVP – there are better running backs than him and that reduces his effort.

  9. The NFl and the refs are already game planning on how they will help the Pat’s win against the Ravens in the playoffs

  15. The Ravens are cheating. Each position has a title and rules – if you can allow a so-called QB to run as often as he does INTENTIONALLY, then there is no QB on the field. The Ravens should be required to declare the true position of Lame and then obligate him to perform that task – or – declare him eligible to be treated like a running back and allow the defenders to have an unmitigated action against him by unloading on him like they would to a running back. This is fraud. This is cheating.

  Time to admit that Lame-Mar is a running back who throws the ball – throwing a TD pass does not make you a QB when you run as often as you complete a pass. And by being a running back, he is not an MVP – there are better running backs than him and that reduces his effort.
    _________________________________________________________
    So I guess Carson Wentz and Josh Allen aren’t QB’s b/c Lamar has more passing yards than them. I also guess that Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes aren’t QB’s b/c Lamar has more TD passes than them. He passes for 3 times the amount of yards he rushes for, and QB’s running the ball is part of the game. Just like RB’s catching the ball out of the backfield is part of the game. You win dumb comment for November.

  17. What is even more disgusting is that a fake QB who gets protection as a QB runs so often that this overt cheating is causing defenses problems because they have no idea how to defend the clown – do you level him and dare draw a penalty for hitting a wimp QB or do you expect him to pass like a QB and then he is lazy with the pass and takes off like the running back he is.

    This is cheating – the NFL is no longer a game of rules.

    If I were the defensive coordinator, I’d start the game and tell my defense to hit him and often and even if it is late – make that clown respect his position – he should get no special treatment – he needs to be damaged. The NFL must get their rules and positional responsibility integrity back – this clown makes every QB worse and with less protection.

