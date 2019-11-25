Report: NFL tells Cowboys two tripping penalties were bad calls

Posted by Charean Williams on November 25, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
Officials called only seven tripping penalties across the NFL entering Sunday, according to ESPN Statistics and Information. The Cowboys were called for two Sunday.

Only twice previously over the past 10 years had officials penalized a team for tripping twice in the same game, according to ESPN Statistics and Information.

It almost seemed as if someone had alerted officials to watch the Cowboys for tripping.

Troy Aikman disagreed with both calls during the Fox broadcast, and ESPN rules official John Parry tweeted, “Twice in this game the leg came up as part of an off-balanced block. Some tangled legs but no intentional, overt act (leg action) to trip defender.”

The NFL apparently agreed.

The two plays were among those the Cowboys sent to the league for clarification Monday, and the NFL said officials should not have called either, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Coach Jason Garrett would not comment in his press conference Monday.

The calls by referee Scott Novak’s crew proved huge.

The first came in the first quarter when Tyron Smith was penalized for tripping. The 10-yard penalty put the Cowboys in a second-and-23 hole, and three plays later the Patriots blocked a Chris Jones punt. That led to the game’s only touchdown.

The second came just after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. On third-and-one, Dak Prescott‘s 3-yard completion to the Dallas 38 was wiped out by a tripping call on center Travis Frederick.

Two incompletions later, the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs, and the Patriots held on for a 13-9 win.

  3. The NFL will send the Cowboys a lovely letter of apology, suitable for framing.
    Dallas surely will proudly display this valuable keepsake… in their circular file.

  4. Goodells refs giving the patriots special treatment? That only happens every game.

    Still just barely squeaked by the Dallas Clappers? Lol might as well give it up, patriots are going no where.

  5. painkiller20 says:

    What good is an apology after the fact? They clearly robbed the cowboys of a potential game winning drive. How come these things never happen to the patriots.

    ___________________

    The Pats fans will tell you that Goodell has a vendetta against the Patriots, even though he cut them a huge break by destroying the Spygate evidence and giving them a wrist slap punishment.
    Reminds me of a man and woman who worked together and seemed to despise each other.
    Then you find out that hatred was all an act, when in truth they were messing around.

  6. the pats’ scouting department probably picked up a few instances of actual tripping and notified the league in advance of the game.. they got in the refs’ heads and the refs made the bad calls themselves. teams do this all the time

  7. It robbed both teams and both fanbases, and the national audience who sat through that whole thing hoping for some last minute dramatics. Maybe that would have been in the form of Dak hitting Cooper for the GW TD – or Gilmore batting it away on 4th down.

    But the refs took the games into their own hands & decided it, on a flimsy (at best) call. I don’t see how anyone gained from that.

