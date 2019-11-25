Robert Woods, Brandin Cooks will play tonight

Getty Images

The Rams will get a boost to their receiving corps tonight with Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks in the lineup.

Cooks, out since his latest concussion on Oct. 27, exited the final injury report Saturday.

Woods was more of a question mark for tonight despite not appearing on the injury report. He missed last Sunday night’s game for personal reasons and rejoined the team Thursday.

Coach Sean McVay, though, was uncertain whether Woods would play.

The Rams’ inactives are receiver Nsimba Webster, defensive back Donte Deayon, defensive back Darious Williams (ankle), safety Jake Gervase, linebacker Natrez Patrick (illness), offensive lineman Jamil Demby and right tackle Rob Havenstein (knee).

The Ravens’ inactives are offensive guard Trace McSorley, receiver Jaleel Scott, safety Bennett Jackson, cornerback Anthony Averett, offensive guard Ben Powers (thumb), defensive tackle Zach Sieler and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle).

It marks the second consecutive game Pierce will miss.

Receiver Chris Moore returns after missing two games with a thumb injury.