Sean Payton makes another call for involving multiple people on PI reviews

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2019, 4:50 PM EST
Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton was a guest on PFT Live last week and discussed his view that the pass interference replay review process would be improved if there were multiple voices involved in making the decisions.

The topic remains on Payton’s mind after Sunday’s win over the Panthers. Payton lost when he challenged an offensive pass interference call on tight end Jared Cook, but Panthers head coach Ron Rivera got a rare win on a challenge for defensive pass interference late in the fourth quarter.

Payton, who is on the NFL’s Competition Committee, took issue with the ruling after the game and renewed his call to have more people join NFL officiating head Al Riveron in the process on Monday.

“I don’t know that it’s a Competition Committee [decision],” Payton said in a conference call. “It’s just something we’ve discussed. It’s not new relative to anyone making decisions, all the way to, we don’t have one Supreme Court justice. That’s obviously the most important, or the highest. [But] I think it merits three experts. I think it’ll help immensely. And Al’s outstanding. I think he’s got a tough job and I think when you have a group of three, I think you’re going to arrive at more consistent calls.”

The rule allowing for replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls was instituted on a one-year trial period and the way things have played out this season may not have many clamoring for its return in current form for the 2020 season.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Sean Payton makes another call for involving multiple people on PI reviews

  1. It was pretty weird. The Aints almost lost the game because they got called for pass interference after video review. The look of disgust on Payton’s face was priceless. He must have thought Oh, no I lost a game last year because of no call and no video review, and I am going to lose another one now, even though there was no call but because there is now video review.

  2. I really don’t know how to justify what we’ve seen this year. If millions on TV can see that it’s obvious PI yet it doesn’t get called/overturned, then the whole thing is a farce.

    I’m left to assume that the referees are upset about having to review these so Al R decided to be a jerk and not overturn them in most cases. He did just a few so it wasn’t a 150 – 0 kind of stat at the end of the year.

    In the Saints’ game, I was astonished when they overturned the 4th Q call to make it PI. I’ve seen so many more obvious than that not get the right call.

  4. All we want is consistency!!! You can’t call the PI in the Saints / Panthers game if you’re not going to call the one on Deondre Hopkins!

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Al Riveron MUST GO!

  6. Do not let this rule be abandoned after one year. What happened to the Saints in the NFL Championship game was horrible and these kind of situations must be prevented in the future. The three guy approach seems like an improvement, why was this not considered for this season? I know when I have to make an adverse decision against someone, its nice (an easier) if there is support from others.

  7. Very clever way of saying Al Riveron shouldn’t be allowed to be the final say. He’s obviously trying to cover for the inept on field officials.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!