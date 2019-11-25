Stephon Gilmore: It was fun shutting out Amari Cooper

Getty Images

The Patriots defense has led the way for the team as they’ve won 10 of their first 11 games this season and cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been at the forefront of the unit’s efforts throughout the season.

Sunday’s 13-9 win over the Cowboys was no exception. Gilmore’s chief job was covering wide receiver Amari Cooper and Cooper ended the day without a catch for the first time since he joined the Cowboys in a trade during the 2018 season.

Cooper had one catch wiped out by a penalty and a diving attempt in the fourth quarter was ruled a catch briefly before replay made it obvious that the ball hit the turf. While Cooper was shut out, Gilmore had an interception before the day was out.

“It was fun,” Gilmore said in comments to reporters after the game. “I was just trying to get my hands on him every snap.”

Head coach Bill Belichick called it “another great effort” by Gilmore, who has earned many votes as the top cornerback in the league this season. Sunday’s effort likely added a few nods in that direction.