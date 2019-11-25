Tom Brady on frustration: I can’t feel what isn’t authentic to me

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2019, 11:46 AM EST
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was not shy about airing his frustration with the offense’s play after a 17-10 win over the Eagles in Week 11 and that sparked a response from former teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski said on FOX’s pregame show Sunday that Brady and the Patriots “should be happy” after winning games and said he doesn’t miss that part of being in New England. Brady and the offense scuffled again this week, but got a 13-9 win over the Cowboys.

The quarterback was less outwardly peeved during both his postgame press conference and a Monday morning appearance on WEEI that featured a question about Gronkowski’s comments. Brady said he can’t “feel other than what is authentic to me” when the team plays less than its best.

“I think everyone deals with things differently and I think that was part of having a guy like Gronk in the locker room that was so great was he approached it like he does,” Brady said. “He always looks at the bright spots in everything. When you have great attitudes like that, it is good to have. He was a great player for us for a long time. We have different challenges that we face and for me personally, I don’t have one emotion after every game. There’s probably five or 10. The moment you catch me is how I will feel at a particular time and sometimes it takes time to digest things and deal with things. Hopefully we can process those by the time the preparation for the next week starts.”

Brady’s approach may not be the one that Gronkowski would choose, but no one’s going to argue about how well it has worked out for him over the years.

  4. It was pouring heavily most of the game yesterday, plus pretty windy. Its rare that any offense would score much in those conditions.

    And the Pats had a real bright side in Meyers making some big catches, and N’keal Harry making the excellent TD grab. Things are looking up Tom.

  5. harrisonhits2 says:
    November 25, 2019 at 11:55 am
    And the Pats had a real bright side in Meyers making some big catches, and N'keal Harry making the excellent TD grab. Things are looking up Tom.
    
    Harry also had a crucial drop. Not something to look forward to.

  6. MortimerInMiami says:
    November 25, 2019 at 11:54 am
    The Ravens are in Brady’s head, he knows he’s not beating them in the postseason this year.
    

    To be fair…they ‘weren’t beating the Chiefs in the playoffs’ last year either…until they did. You can’t ever count out Belichick.

  10. Brady has become a grumpy old man. Just don’t turn the ball over and this defense and special teams can beat any team. Yes, even the Ravens who will be throttled the second time around.

  11. Just because the outcome was in your favor, it doesn’t mean you can’t or shouldn’t be unsatisfied with the process if you think you could have performed better.

    If I shoot a basketball and it unintentionally goes in from a bank, I can be happy I got the points, but also want to work on fixing my shot so I increase my percentage of making future shots.

    The great ones recognize this,hence, the rings, and I am a Brady/Patrios hater.

  12. Darn, why are you guys hating on TB12 like this. He is possibly the greatest qb to ever play. Is there one of you that would honestly say you wouldn’t want him in his prime on your team. I would take him any day of the week. I watched him throw perfect spirals on the money yesterday & his receivers dropped at least 4 passes.

  13. After each and every win this season, you hear the same thing over and over from Boston media – The New England Patriots won but it wasn’t pretty.

    Leaves an unsettling feeling heading into December and January, and the Pats are who they are – great defense, great coaching, holes in offense.

    BB said recently that there is a way to win every game, you just have to figure out how.

    So far so good. But it ain’t pretty.

  15. Ravens fans talk a lot of smack for being 4-10 lifetime against Brady.
    

    2-2 in the playoffs and should have been 4-0 if not for Lee Evans and Billy Cundiff in one and a Julian Edleman trick throw for a TD in another. Playoffs is all that matters. No other team can say that except Manning a couple of times

  16. It was a good game in very tough conditions so I’m glad we recorded it to watch again. This is where mental toughness comes in to not get down on the offense or Brady get down on himself. Five weeks to go, keep trying to improve.

  18. Hey Brady,

    Your too old, you cheat, you can’t run, you can’t throw past 2 yards, you are nothing without Belicheck.

    

    Please continue to feed the beast.

    Sincerely

    Pats fans

  19. johnnycantread says:
    November 25, 2019 at 11:50 am
    An authentic cheater.

    

    Give it a rest already. Same tired and whiny excuse is getting old and boring.

  20. I watched two games back-to-back yesterday afternoon, Brees slinging it effortlessly in a dome, then Brady battling a constant downpour, raining at a 45 degree angle with brutal winds and frequent gusts.

    If anyone thinks that Manning or Brees, playing in as many bad weather games as TB12 has over 18 years, would have nearly as many yards or TD passes, then you’re crazy.

    Flip it and put Brady in a home dome in a warm weather division and he’d be making a run at 85K yards by now.

  21. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    November 25, 2019 at 11:58 am
    “Give me attention! Look at me! Give me attention!”

    -Tom Brady

    
    …..and you do. Lots of it even.

  23. rogergoodellmyhero says:
    November 25, 2019 at 11:58 am
    “Give me attention! Look at me! Give me attention!”

    -Tom Brady

    15 65 Rate This

    

    I don’t think any QB doing their weekly radio spot in any market qualifies as that.

    Gomer Manning’s head on my tv screen every 10 mins, however, DOES.

  24. factschecker says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:20 pm
    Seems like every year the offense hits it’s low only to snap out of it when the playoffs start.

    1 0 Rate This

    

    And the thing is, it’s all right there, minus Develin and Gronk’s blocking. The run game won’t be quite as good, but it’s sort of sad right now how much talent Brady has around him and how people think he doesn’t have it.

    You just saw 2 rookie WRs in a monsoon have a key impact because Brady was finally forced to use them.

    There is no reason whatsoever, that the best OL in the conference, with Wynn back, the best RB group, the second best WR group behind KC, could somehow be a problem for this offense moving forward.

    Sanu is better than Hogan, Dorsett is better 1 full year in as he catches everything, and you have big bodies with the rookies, one more of a red zone chip and one more of a mid field sticks mover with Edelman underneath. It’s literally a plethora of talent and this doesn’t even count White or Burkhead out of the backfield.

    The odds of this not settling down are distant, IMO. There is no way BB/McD/Brady won’t figure this out. I am not buying it. They did it last year, with less options in the passing game because Gronk was on his last legs physically.

  25. The 2019 Pats remind me of the 2015 Broncos. Each team with a great defense and a HOF QB on the sharp decline and near the end of his career. Denver won the Super Bowl that year and I wouldn’t be surprised of the Pats go all the way again this season.

    The epilogue is that the Broncos went into the tank after Manning was gone (mostly owing to lack of a decent QB and the departure of Wade Philips as DC). However, I expect that New England will continue to enjoy a measure of success without Brady as long as Belichick sticks around as HC.

  26. First of all I was pleasantly surprised upon using the ESPN Playoff Machine that it put Houston in the hole, Cleveland in the 6 hole, and Indianapolis in the 5.

    There’s a good chance Cleveland upsets Baltimore and Indianapolis upsets the Chiefs. Let’s not crown the Ravens just yet. The postseason is a whole different animal and Belichick has now seen Lamar. I have always said of the Belichick-Harbaugh rivalry that the team I favor in the playoffs is the one that lost the regular season matchup.

    Still, I think the Patriots are obliged to take Brown back just to keep him from the Ravens and Chiefs and Texans. You KNOW one or all of these teams will pursue Brown once he’s cleared to play. And with Brown back in the fold, the Patriots solve their offensive woes. Brown draws the double team and still catches 5 for 60 while Edelman goes hog wild.

  27. qckappa says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:05 pm
    Darn, why are you guys hating on TB12 like this. He is possibly the greatest qb to ever play. Is there one of you that would honestly say you wouldn’t want him in his prime on your team. I would take him any day of the week. I watched him throw perfect spirals on the money yesterday & his receivers dropped at least 4 passes.

    45 9 Rate This

    

    There were two drops, one each by the rooks. I also saw arimailed passes, which we’ve seen all year. Brady has to be better. With Wynn back, the left side improving, the odds are good as long as he doesn’t abuse his stupid Circle of Trust crap. We saw how overrated that was last night.

  28. In the Brady era the World Champion Patriots, winners of more Super Bowls than any NFL team since the 70’s, no team having won more than them…are undefeated in rematches in the same season vs teams that won big over the Patriots the first time.

    That news is just horrible for the Ravens. UH OH! 😀

  30. Hey truth professor why don’t you while you’re at it consider putting Brady in the Patriots in a real division. Not that joke of a division they’ve been Waltzing through for 20 years.

  31. observantfan says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    Hey truth professor why don’t you while you’re at it consider putting Brady in the Patriots in a real division. Not that joke of a division they’ve been Waltzing through for 20 years.
    

    The whole NFL is a joke division for the Patriots for the last 20 years.

  32. observantfan says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    Hey truth professor why don’t you while you’re at it consider putting Brady in the Patriots in a real division. Not that joke of a division they’ve been Waltzing through for 20 years.


    That’s 6 time World Champion, 4 time Super Bowl MVP, 3 time league MVP and Greatest quarterback of all time Tom Brady to you.

    Address the man properly boy!

  33. 2-2 in the playoffs and should have been 4-0 if not for Lee Evans and Billy Cundiff in one and a Julian Edleman trick throw for a TD in another. Playoffs is all that matters. No other team can say that except Manning a couple of times

    Oh the “IF” game is fun to play.

  34. TheCakeIsALie says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm
    Ravens fans talk a lot of smack for being 4-10 lifetime against Brady.
    
    That’s 2-2 lifetime in the Post Season. Not bad, IMO. Bested by the Broncos with 3 post season wins

  35. The loss of Gronk, injuries on the offensive line, new faces with the wide receivers has impacted the pats offense to put up big numbers on the score board. Id also add that Brady cannot make all the throws he used to and defenses have keyed on that subtly. Brady and the pats still most likely will get to the super bowl and win it, but Brady will not look the same from here on out. He hasn’t look the same all season to be exact.

  36. Your too old, you cheat, you can’t run, you can’t throw past 2 yards, you are nothing without Belicheck.

    Brady has never been a runner and he is currently 4th in the NFL in passing yards ahead of Wilson and Rodgers.

    Is it possible at all for you JEALOUS crybabies to come up with ANYTHING original other than the same lame comments over and over ?

  37. observantfan says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    Hey truth professor why don’t you while you’re at it consider putting Brady in the Patriots in a real division. Not that joke of a division they’ve been Waltzing through for 20 years.

    
    Non-Divisional Records

    Team W L T PCT
    New England 115 35 0 0.767

  38. Voteforwiggsmofo says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:34 pm
    2-2 in the playoffs and should have been 4-0 if not for Lee Evans and Billy Cundiff in one and a Julian Edleman trick throw for a TD in another. Playoffs is all that matters. No other team can say that except Manning a couple of times

    Oh the "IF" game is fun to play.


    It is fun indeed 🙂 How about if Asante Samuel doesn’t drop an Eli interception ball, and IF Malcolm Butler wasn’t benched and if Welker doesn’t drop a near routine catch the Patriots are looking at 9-0 in Super Bowls in the Belichick era. 😀

  39. GoodellMustGo says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    In the Brady era the World Champion Patriots, winners of more Super Bowls than any NFL team since the 70’s, no team having won more than them…are undefeated in rematches in the same season vs teams that won big over the Patriots the first time.

    That news is just horrible for the Ravens. UH OH! 😀

    

    LOL half the comments are Ravens run a high school, simple, offense and Lamar can’t throw, etc. etc. Then there are some that say BB will stop it the second time, he just needed a look. I would have figured a genius like BB would watch old games and could stop a high school, simple offense the first time.

  41. The boss has this attitude, the role-player has Gronk’s. That seems appropriate.

    We see the effect of “everything’s fine, nothing to worry about” in a lot of mediocre teams across the league.

  42. observantfan says:
    November 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    Hey truth professor why don’t you while you’re at it consider putting Brady in the Patriots in a real division. Not that joke of a division they’ve been Waltzing through for 20 years.

    
    I just looked it up and Brady by division:

    NFC North:.850
    NFC East: .812
    AFC North: .806
    AFC East: .794
    AFC South: .787
    NFC South: .750
    AFC West: .647
    NFC West: .667

    So he actually beats the cream-puff AFC North, NFC North and NFC East at a higher percentage than the other divisions including the AFC East

