Von Miller day to day after MRI on knee

Broncos linebacker Von Miller played 64 of 80 defensive snaps in the loss to the Bills on Sunday, but he came out of it with an issue with his right knee.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Miller came in for treatment and “some tests” Monday.

Miller underwent an MRI, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

“But he’s fine at this point,” Fangio said.

Miller is day to day, but the team could limit him in practice as a precaution.

With six sacks in 11 games, Miller is on pace for the second-fewest sacks of his career. He had five in nine games in 2013.