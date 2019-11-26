Adam Thielen back to practice after Vikings bye week

Getty Images

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen has missed three of the last four games and almost all of the one game he did play because of a hamstring injury, but it seems the bye week did his body some good.

According to multiple reports from Minnesota, Thielen is taking part in the team’s first practice session of the week. They won’t be releasing an injury report until Thursday because they don’t play the Seahawks until Monday, so the Vikings don’t need to release Thielen’s level of participation.

Right guard Josh Kline was also working on Tuesday. Kline was out with a concussion before the bye week.

Defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Shamar Stephen weren’t on the practice field. Linebacker Ben Gedeon was also absent while safety Anthony Harris, defensive end Everson Griffen and safety Harrison Smith were at practice without helmets.