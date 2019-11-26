Bills waiting to see how Mitch Morse’s finger is feeling

Getty Images

Bills center Mitch Morse was limited to 16 snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos because of a finger injury and it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to get back on the field against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Tuesday that Morse was set to take part in practice on a limited basis. McDermott said that Morse’s work in that practice and how he’s feeling once the session is over will provide more clarity about Thursday.

“We’ll see,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “I’ll know more after we get through practice today and see how he does.”

Spencer Long replaced Morse against Denver.

Wide receiver Robert Foster (hamstring) is also set for a limited practice Tuesday. Tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) is the only player that McDermott said would not practice at all.