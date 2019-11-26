Broncos claim Shakial Taylor, place Cyrus Jones on NFI list

Getty Images

The Broncos made a change at cornerback on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, they have claimed Shakial Taylor off of waivers. Taylor was dropped by the Colts on Monday as they made room for tight end Matt Lengel.

Taylor was undrafted out of Kansas this year. He had seven tackles in five games for Indianapolis before getting cut.

The Broncos placed Cyrus Jones on the non-football illness list in a corresponding move. Jones joined the Broncos as a waiver claim earlier this month, but did not play in any games. He appeared in eight games for the Ravens and served as their punt returner, but lost his spot in Baltimore after fumbling during a return against the Patriots in Week Nine.