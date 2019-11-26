Browns cut Devaroe Lawrence with Larry Ogunjobi back from suspension

Getty Images

Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi has served his one-game suspension, which means the Browns need to get rid of a player to bring Ogunjobi back to the 53-man roster. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence drew the short straw.

The Browns announced today that Lawrence has been released and Ogunjobi is back on the roster.

Lawrence has played in all 11 games this season and has played 30 percent of defensive snaps.

Lawrence will now go on waivers, where any team that wants him can claim him. He has affordable salaries of $570,000 this year and $660,000 next year, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see some team put in a claim.