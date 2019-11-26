Cardinals designate Jordan Mills to return from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals designated tackle Jordan Mills to return from injured reserve on Monday.

Mills was placed on injured reserve on October 5 due to a knee injury that forced him to head to the injured list. He started Arizona’s Week 4 game against the Seattle Seahawks but was in and out of the lineup through the game due to a knee injury.

Mills is eligible to return to the active roster after next week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Mills will be able to practice for 21 days before the Cardinals need to make a final decision on whether to bring him back to the active roster or leave him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Mills is in his seventh season and has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Cardinals. He was released by Miami at the end of training camp and signed with Arizona after the first weekend of the season. He appeared in three games with two starts before landing on injured reserve.