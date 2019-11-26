Cre’Von LeBlanc returning to practice with Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles have designated their first player to return from injured reserve this season.

Cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc got the nod on Tuesday. He can begin practicing with the team this week and the Eagles have 21 days to add him to the 53-man roster or shut him down for the rest of the year.

LeBlanc hurt his foot during training camp and the Eagles held him on the roster through cutdown day in order to keep open the possibility of bringing him back this year.

LeBlanc joined the Eagles during the 2018 season after being waived by the Lions. He made 24 tackles in eight games with the team.

The Eagles have gotten healthier at corner in recent weeks as Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox have all returned to the lineup. They’ve helped the defense hold four straight opponents to 17 points or less, but 17 points have been enough to beat the Eagles in each of their last two games.