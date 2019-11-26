Devlin Hodges will start for Steelers on Sunday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 26, 2019, 12:18 PM EST
Devlin Hodges finished last Sunday’s game as the Steelers quarterback and he’ll start next Sunday’s game as their quarterback.

That was the word from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at a Tuesday press conference. Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph during Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Bengals and made a start earlier this season when Rudolph was out with a concussion.

Tomlin’s decision means that Rudolph won’t face the Browns for the second time in three weeks. The first meeting was notable for both the quarterback’s fight with Myles Garrett late in the fourth quarter and the four interceptions he threw on the way to a 21-7 loss.

Tomlin said that the decision to go with Hodges is a one-week decision and that he didn’t want to set expectations for the rookie’s performance beyond thinking that Hodges “won’t kill us” in a game that’s vital to Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes.

16 responses to “Devlin Hodges will start for Steelers on Sunday

  1. They struggled mightily against the very lowly Bengals so will be weird to watch the Browns pull them apart again for the 2nd time in 3 weeks.

  2. I know everyone is excited for his mobility but he was 1 of 5 out of the pocket Sunday… Duck is better in the pocket… he sees the field better then Mason and isnt scared to take a chance.. Mason started taking chances but the opposing team was always the recipient of those chances… lol

  3. Good Choice. Lesser of 2 “stinkers”

    Need to find a long term solution, I really thought Rudolph was it, but I am thinking not, at this point.

  4. TribeOfOne says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:08 pm
    Garrett will still end up in the Hall of Fame and Mason Rudolph is playing his last game as a starter………

    I know, I know, I called it. I’m good like that. Browns will still get the W this week even though the Steelers upgraded at qb.

  5. What a ringing endorsement from Tomlin — “Get out there Duck and don’t kill us”!

    I think that this is the best bad option that the Steelers have. Hodges has a very limited skill set but he’s at least not a statue in the pocket and seems to pay with a swagger that Rudolph clearly lacks right now. The team did move the ball (albeit mostly rushing) with him at QB against the Bengals. But the defense will need to come up big for the Steelers to win this game.

  6. i would think they’d run rudolph out there one more time to kick the tires on him as a starter – if he doesn’t have it the first 2-3 series, he’s clearly not your qb of the future. *then* go to hodges.

  8. NinerOutsider says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:27 pm
    They struggled mightily against the very lowly Bengals so will be weird to watch the Browns pull them apart again for the 2nd time in 3 weeks.

    *********************************************************************

    “Pull them apart” As bad as the Steelers offense was that night, it was a 1-TD game til the last 5 minutes. So yeah, while the Steelers didn’t do well, the Browns aren’t exactly good enough to be pulling anything apart, even a team who’s offense wasn’t moving the ball.

  9. bettis3636 says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    I know everyone is excited for his mobility but he was 1 of 5 out of the pocket Sunday… Duck is better in the pocket… he sees the field better then Mason and isnt scared to take a chance.. Mason started taking chances but the opposing team was always the recipient of those chances… lol

    *****************************************************************************

    Problem is you can’t really tell where the fault lies. Rudolph hasn’t looked good esp recently, but the WR corps is shallow, the o-line’s been shoddy, the running game’s struggled, and Fichtner’s play calling is just awful. An experienced QB can manage that somewhat — not sure about young backup QBs with limited NFL experience. Curious if Hodges would’ve eventually gotten benched after several games, too.

  11. Everyone. Again, we’re talking about the Cleveland Browns.
    They’ve won nothing in 20 years.
    Lost to the Steelers in their great 0-16 season finale.
    With the Steelers playing with 2nd and 3rd stringers.
    Same will happen this week.

  12. TribeOfOne says:
    November 21, 2019 at 6:08 pm
    Garrett will still end up in the Hall of Fame and Mason Rudolph is playing his last game as a starter………

    I know, I know, I called it. I’m good like that. Browns will still get the W this week even though the Steelers upgraded at qb.

    10 19

    Garrett’s is the new Burfict and will be out of the league in two years or less. He has no filter or discipline…..and he is a Brown and that about says it all.

    No need to destroy what little confidence Rudolph has by putting him against a team that wants to cheap shot him.

  13. And so, One shall pay for the sins of his Brother….

    Browns are coming for you, Duck.

    When you’re out, they’ll get Rudolph for the revenge they crave……..

  14. billinva says:
    November 26, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    When do they fire Tomlin.
    ________

    Ben’s played 6 quarters this season, and the team is 6-3 in games started by a combination of a guy named Duck and Mason Rudolph.

    And 4 of their 5 losses are to teams that are a combined 38-6 (Pats, Seahawks, Niners, Ravens, with the 5th loss to the 5-6 Browns).

    …to answer your question, certainly not this season.

