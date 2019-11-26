Devlin Hodges will start for Steelers on Sunday

Getty Images

Devlin Hodges finished last Sunday’s game as the Steelers quarterback and he’ll start next Sunday’s game as their quarterback.

That was the word from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin at a Tuesday press conference. Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph during Pittsburgh’s 16-10 win over the Bengals and made a start earlier this season when Rudolph was out with a concussion.

Tomlin’s decision means that Rudolph won’t face the Browns for the second time in three weeks. The first meeting was notable for both the quarterback’s fight with Myles Garrett late in the fourth quarter and the four interceptions he threw on the way to a 21-7 loss.

Tomlin said that the decision to go with Hodges is a one-week decision and that he didn’t want to set expectations for the rookie’s performance beyond thinking that Hodges “won’t kill us” in a game that’s vital to Pittsburgh’s playoff hopes.