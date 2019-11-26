Don’t tell Frank Gore he’s not a Hall of Famer (actually, go ahead and try)

Posted by Mike Florio on November 26, 2019, 10:59 AM EST
On Sunday, Bills running back Frank Gore eclipsed Hall of Famer Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing list, finishing the day with 15,289. PFT spoke to Gore immediately after the game.

Regarding his accomplishment, he repeated much of what he told reporters following the 20-3 win over Denver. Regarding his lingering detractors, Gore had plenty more to say.

As to those who question his ability to continue to perform at a high level, Gore made it clear that (in contrast to athletes who claim they tune out the noise) he puts all criticism in his phone, and the reviews it as motivation before he works out.

There’s one specific type of criticism that gets Gore worked up: Those who say he’s not a Hall of Famer. As Gore gains more and more yards, it’s a dramatically shrinking minority.

But the argument still gets made, and it gets Gore worked up. When asked about those who oppose his enshrinement, Gore became animated, rattling off statistics from the early years of his career, when he was consistently averaging more than four yards per carry without a great offense around him. He pointed specifically to one season during which the 49ers’ offensive line was so banged up that they were signing guys “off the street,” and that stopping him remained the focal point of every defense the 49ers faced.

The tired questions that undermine his candidacy overlook the fact that he has managed to play the most demanding position in football for 15 years, that he continues to generate solid numbers, and that he consistently finds a team that will entrust him with opportunities in the running game at a time when so many younger and cheaper options are available.

Maybe, in order to eliminate all doubt, Gore needs to gain another 1,438 yards. That would move him past Walter Payton, into No. 2 on the all-time list.

Asked whether that’s the next stop for a certain Hall of Fame career (despite the naysayers), Gore laughed and said, “We’ll see.”

12 responses to “Don’t tell Frank Gore he’s not a Hall of Famer (actually, go ahead and try)

  1. Not a hall of famer. Very easy offensive era with rules favoring offensive players. So, his numbers are bloated.

    If he gets in, then people like COrey Dillon have to be in. Frank Gore would have the most forgettable, yet consistent career of any RB in the HOF if he was to get in.

    Curtis Martin’s career is comparable, but he played in a more difficult era since defenses were allowed to play defense in his era.

  2. It’s a pretty weak argument just because he’s played so long. If that’s the case then Brady should should be lumped into that conversation since he’s just passing his stats by playing for so long.

  3. In addition to the stats, the man acts as inspiration for every team he plays for. All the players agree on this.

    HOFer.

  4. By pure numbers he is. But he doesn’t fit that “had to game-plan for him” sort of HOF definition. Nonetheless, he should/will get in. Especially if Curtis Martin is in.

  5. He’s been so fun to watch. He was never able to rely on freakish athleticism and speed. He just wasn’t built that way. He’s a patient runner, has great vision and football iq. Has never been in the news for the wrong reasons. His media sessions are entertaining. Easily one of my favorite 49ers of all time.

  8. hes not a hof’er. Im an old schooler and Ive been watching him since day one. Never been a top 10 back in the league, even during his prime. So its not like a Vince Carter case. Frank Gore has always been mediocre.

  9. I find Millennials annoying with their entitlement. This guy hopped around to maximize his dollars as FA and never gave 2 squirts about winning a title.

    When you openly choose to go to Indy, Miami, Buffalo, etc, you’re not a HOF player.

    Period.

  10. Ya and how many years did this guy play 25? HOF must take in consideration Jim Brown played a 12 and 14 game seasons. Peyton played 14 game seasons. When you factor that in Gore is up there but not HOF. Staying around a long time is not HOF material.

  12. The guys had 9 1000 yd seasons in 15 years, and 2 more where we was probably a few holding calls away from eclipsing that mark. That isn’t a fluke and definitely can’t be classified as an “accumulator”. Most running backs don’t hold up past 30 now a days, yet here he is still producing…. definitely a Hall of Famer

