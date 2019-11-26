Drew Lock getting closer to taking over as Broncos’ starter

Getty Images

The Broncos have started two quarterbacks this season. A third is likely before the end of the season.

In fact, Vic Fangio has left the door open for rookie Drew Lock to start this week.

“All options are on the table,” Fangio said Monday. “We could activate [Lock this week]. We’re just going to make that decision here in the next few days.”

The Broncos drafted Lock in the second round as their most recent quarterback of the future. They expected him to back up Joe Flacco this season.

Nothing has gone as planned.

Lock injured his thumb in a preseason game, and the Broncos put him on injured reserve. Flacco now is on injured reserve, too.

Lock has had only limited practice time since returning. His teammates, though, seem as eager to see him play as fans are.

“I like Drew,” cornerback Chris Harris said Tuesday. “I’m excited to see him play whenever he gets the opportunity. I know everybody in Broncos Country is calling for him to play, but it’s up to coach and [G.M. John] Elway and when everybody thinks he’s ready. I’ve talked to Drew; Drew thinks he’s ready, so that’s good right there coming from the player. You want him to feel confident and know that he’s ready to good. From talking to him, he seems like he’s ready.”

Brandon Allen became the sixth starter since Peyton Manning retired. Lock will become the seventh whether it’s this week, next week or sometime even later this season.

“His confidence is through the roof. He’s going to be a baller for sure,” receiver Tim Patrick said.