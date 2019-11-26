Eric Weddle “at a loss for words” over Ravens blowout win over Rams

Getty Images

Eric Weddle is a better position than most to understand what Lamar Jackson is capable of given his time as teammates with Jackson last year with the Baltimore Ravens.

Even that fact didn’t keep Weddle from being gobsmacked by the complete and total destruction of the Los Angeles Rams by Jackson and the Ravens on Monday night.

“I’m at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years we’d get completely destroyed,” said Weddle, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

Every time the Ravens possessed the ball with Jackson at quarterback on Monday night, the drive finished in the Rams end zone. Every drive lasted at least seven plays and covered at least 55 yards. The Rams lost the time of possession by a 2-to-1 margin with Baltimore having control for nearly 40 minutes and were out-gained by a 480-221 margin as well.

“We got our ass whooped,” said Cory Littleton, via Thiry.

With the way the Rams were completely outclassed on Monday night, Weddle could have dropped the Ravens entire playbook and game plan for the contest on Sean McVay’s desk last week and it may not have made any difference.